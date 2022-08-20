Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Celestica by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

