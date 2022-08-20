Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 3,130 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.34. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.