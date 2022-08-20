Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 47,537 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 170,822 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VELO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

