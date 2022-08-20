Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,121 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $70.25 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

