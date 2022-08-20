Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

