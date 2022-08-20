Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.