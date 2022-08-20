Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of DT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
