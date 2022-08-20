Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.