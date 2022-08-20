Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Maximus were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

