Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 90.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $337.07 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.