Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Splunk were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Splunk by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

