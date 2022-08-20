Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

