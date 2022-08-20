Bank of Nova Scotia Has $345,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.6 %

UA opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

