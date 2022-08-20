Bank of Nova Scotia Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89.

