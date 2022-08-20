Bank of Nova Scotia Has $460,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in News by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337,790 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Performance

NWS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

