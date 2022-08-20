Bank of Nova Scotia Has $566,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CSGP stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

