Bank of Nova Scotia Has $666,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.