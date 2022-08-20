Bank of Nova Scotia Has $671,000 Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

