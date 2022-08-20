Bank of Nova Scotia Has $676,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.
WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
