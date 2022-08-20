Bank of Nova Scotia Has $679,000 Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,155.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 787,900 shares of company stock worth $6,728,286 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

