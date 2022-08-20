Bank of Nova Scotia Has $735,000 Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,008 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

