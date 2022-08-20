Bank of Nova Scotia Has $742,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

