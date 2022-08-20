Bank of Nova Scotia Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEX were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX Price Performance

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $166.72 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.