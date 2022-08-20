Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $689,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FNF opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.