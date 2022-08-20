Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 11,078 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,592,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,724,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,530,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

