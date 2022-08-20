Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,996 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HCC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

