Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 357.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

