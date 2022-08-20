Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

