Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Twilio were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

