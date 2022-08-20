Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 135,735 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,735 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $70.12 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.