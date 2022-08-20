Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,597 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

