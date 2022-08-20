Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,701 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Markel were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,249.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,268.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.81 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.