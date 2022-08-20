Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 199,693 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

