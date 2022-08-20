Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 21,996 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $3,490,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.8 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.