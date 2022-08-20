Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 24,827 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 61,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

