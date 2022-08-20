Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 260 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,305.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,249.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,310.27.

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

