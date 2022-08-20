Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,676 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

