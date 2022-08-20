Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,696 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

