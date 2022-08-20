Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.