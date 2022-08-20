Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.