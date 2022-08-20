Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,287 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,014,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.78 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

