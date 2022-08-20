Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,379 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.