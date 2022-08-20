Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 503 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QDEL opened at $86.13 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

