Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,243 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.