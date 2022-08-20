Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 526 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $285.60 and a 1 year high of $378.63.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

