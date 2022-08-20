Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 529 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

Thor Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

