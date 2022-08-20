Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 913,619 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 484,696 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

