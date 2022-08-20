Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $589,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of STN opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

