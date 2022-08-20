Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $590,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at $468,760,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

