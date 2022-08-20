Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $622,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PACW. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.