Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mattel were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

