Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.1 %

SRCL opened at $53.20 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.